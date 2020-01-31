Dan Evans: Ospreys full-back faces six-week lay-off

Ospreys full-back Dan Evans has won two Wales caps and previously played for Scarlets and Dragons

Ospreys full-back Dan Evans will be out of action for up to six weeks after suffering an elbow injury.

Evans was forced from the field during the Heineken Champions Cup loss against Munster at Thomond Park in January.

The 31-year-old damaged ligaments but does not require surgery.

It is the second injury Evans has suffered this season and he was also sent off against Racing 92 after 37 seconds, an incident which led to a four-week suspension.

Centre Kieran Williams is back in training after a short injury lay-off due to a groin injury, while Argentina forward Guido Volpi has joined Doncaster Knights on loan.

Ospreys have lost 15 out of 16 Pro14 and European matches this season. They are next in action against Ulster on 15 February.