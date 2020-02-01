Six Nations: Wales coach Wayne Pivac says Josh Adams one of world's best

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: Wales 42-0 Italy highlights

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has labelled Josh Adams as one of the best wingers in the world after his hat-trick against Italy in the 42-0 opening Six Nations win.

Adams followed up being the top try scorer in the World Cup in Japan last year by taking his tally to 10 tries in his last eight Wales Test matches.

"On the biggest stage in world rugby he was the top try scorer so he has got to be right up there," said Pivac.

"That record speaks for itself."

Adams now has scored 14 tries in 22 internationals and he became the first Welshman to score a home Five or Six Nations hat-trick since Maurice Richards crossed four times in 1969 against England.

"What I liked was his last try and he could have easily just parked up on his wing but he cam close to the ruck and scored late on," Pivac added.

"With Stephen Jones running our attack and the way we want to play the game wingers get more opportunity potentially so I think he will enjoy the way we play."

Wales coach Wayne Pivac on opening the Six Nations with a win

Adams believes the five-try demolition of Italy demonstrates Wales will play a more expansive game under Pivac.

"It could very well be," said Adams. "The way we want to go about playing is a bit more way in the positive way.

"There is more ball movement and putting teams under pressure in the wider channels.

"It was our first real Test match under Wayne and we have now had two weeks together.

"We were not the finished article and there is a lot more to come from this group and the excitement is good because we know where we can get to and how dangerous we are going to be."

Replacement centre Nick Tompkins, who qualifies through his Welsh grandmother, also impressed on his debut with a superb second-half solo try,

"Nick showed the time he was on the field he has a lot of talent and ability," said Pivac.

"A lot of people know now who Nick Tompkins is."

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones was happy with Wales' opening Six Nations performance

Fly-half Dan Biggar, who finished with 13 points, also looked assured including an outrageous try-scoring pass between his legs for Adams second try.

"It just shows the confidence he has at the moment," said Pivac.

"Dan is a very confident guy and he knew exactly where his wing was and the situation and he had the skill to execute it brilliantly. I was very pleased with Dan all around and he had a very good game.

"He was one of the guys who was leading our line speed and I thought he had a pretty good all-round game."

Pivac also praised the defensive effort under new coach Byron Hayward who has replaced Shaun Edwards.

"I am very pleased for Byron because he is a guy who is working away in the background on his craft and doing a pretty good job," said the Wales coach.

Pivac said scrum-half Gareth Davies, hooker Elliot Dee and centre Owen Watkin should be fit to face Ireland next Saturday in Dublin.

Full-back Liam Williams remains a doubt as Pivac considers changing a winning side.

"We're working towards the big goal of the World Cup in 2023 and we're trying to win in this campaign," said Pivac.

"To do that, we have to put out a side that we think can get a job done each week.

"There may be change, there may not, we'll just have to see how we go in the early part of the week when we review this performance."