Six Nations: Emotional Nick Tomkins pays tribute to grandmother

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: Wales 42-0 Italy highlights

An emotional Nick Tompkins paid tribute to his grandmother after marking his Wales debut with a try in Saturday's Six Nations thrashing of Italy.

Saracens centre Tompkins qualifies for Wales through his maternal grandmother Enid, who was born in Wrexham.

The 24-year-old came on as a replacement against Italy and scored Wales' third try, which he celebrated passionately.

"That was for my gran - she's the reason I'm here," said Tompkins.

"I had no control over that. I went blank. That celebration was emotion and probably a bit of anxiety and relief all together.

"It was one of those I'll never forget."

Tompkins was one of two Wales players making their Test debuts on Saturday, along with Scarlets outside back Johnny McNicholl.

The Saracens player initially came on at outside centre as a temporary replacement while McNicholl had a head injury assessment in the first half.

Tompkins then replaced inside centre Hadleigh Parkes permanently in the second half, and he announced his arrival with a superbly taken try, sprinting clear and sidestepping his way through the Italian defence.

"All my family were here. My grandmother was on my mum's side so she was really happy," he said.

"It was funny seeing my dad have to dress up in a Wales shirt because he's very English, but my mum was very happy about it.

"I got emotional before the anthem but I pulled myself together."

Tompkins, who represented England Under-20s before committing to Wales, has been learning the Welsh national anthem - 'Hen Wlad fy Nhadau' - with the help of Wales hooker Ken Owens.

"Ken has been helping me with the anthem, I think it's been going alright," Tompkins added with a smile.

"I'm a bit tone deaf, I was trying to learn it phonetically but that wasn't the best. I've got Ken on my side which always helps.

"I was a wreck during the morning, but I made a point of not putting my headphones in before the game so I could enjoy the ride in and the choir as we came into the stadium, and that was the best way for me because I just wanted to enjoy every bit of it.

"I was anxious coming into a new squad with new guys and everything like that but the coaches have been brilliant, the players have been brilliant.

"And I'm not just saying that - they're really accepting, they're proper good lads and taken me under their wing.

"It's a new challenge with the new coaches and stuff. We're all heading in the right direction. The attitude is brilliant - the players we've got, good leaders who are going to keep us on the right track.

"So I think if we stay hungry and keep improving, keep wanting to improve, we'll be alright."