Six Nations: Farrell insists he is 'happy' after laboured Ireland win over Scotland

New Ireland coach Andy Farrell said he was "very happy" with his team's 19-12 opening Six Nations win over Scotland despite the widespread view that the visitors had played the better rugby.

Farrell, assistant to previous head coach Joe Schmidt, described the Dublin contest as a "proper Test match".

Captain Johnny Sexton scored all Ireland's points as the Scots missed a succession of try-scoring chances.

"There's always going to be things to work on," the Ireland coach told ITV.

"Things that we are trying to implement are going to take time.

"It's a start. We asked the players all week to make sure they stand for something and boy did they stand for a bit of grit.

"They were under pressure in the first half on their own line quite a few times and then you culminate that with what the last five minutes said about the team. I think it's there for all to see really."

Caelan Doris was said to be "doing fine" after having to come off only four minutes into his Ireland debut following a clash of heads

'We looked quite fluent at times'

While Scotland showed by far the greater invention in the contest, Farrell felt that his side had "looked quite fluent at times".

"Sometimes we got a little bit carried away with our decision-making."

Farrell heaped praise on his new skipper Sexton who was playing his first game since sustaining a knee injury on Leinster duty in early December.

"Johnny Sexton hasn't played for a long time and he goes out and puts in a performance like that.

"He's passionate about being captain of his country in the Six Nations for the first time. It was outstanding for him."

Number eight Caelan Doris appeared to be knocked out after only four minutes of his Ireland debut as he was replaced by Peter O'Mahony but the Ireland management reported after the game that the Leinster back row was "doing fine".

Centre Garry Ringrose was replaced at half-time by Robbie Henshaw after suffering a hand injury which will require a scan.

Replacement prop Dave Kilcoyne had to come off himself after failing a head injury assessment but was said to be in "good spirits" while Tadhg Furlong was replaced late on because of tight calves.