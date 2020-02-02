Six Nations 2020: 'Positives for Scotland but Ireland loss produces same broken feeling'

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: Ireland 19-12 Scotland highlights

At the end, Scott Cummings ripped off his scrum cap with such force that you had to double check that his head hadn't come off with it, then fired the thing to the ground in a fit of frustration that told you everything about the previous 80 minutes at the Aviva.

The sight of the second-row looking up to the sky with a pained expression encapsulated the story of Scotland's day.

Angst and agony against Ireland. Again. The best chance of ending a 10-year losing run in Dublin gone. A wonderful opportunity to cause a ground-shaking upset and get their Six Nations off to a seismic beginning wasted.

Same story here two years ago, same story at Murrayfield a year ago. Same old, same old. Tonnes of encouraging things, but not enough to bring the win that Scotland could have and should have delivered.

How many visits to the Ireland 22, to the Ireland five-metre line, to the Ireland try-line? Enough. They were there in the second minute after a bright start, they were back there in 18th minute, the 23rd minute and the 30th minute. CJ Stander turned over ball under his own posts in the 36th minute, Stuart Hogg dropped ball going over the line in the 48th minute. Scotland returned in the 75th minute - Stander did them on the floor again - and in the 79th minute, when Josh van der Flier did the job.

Absorbing, but excruciating. On top of wasting chances, they gave up soft penalties that cost them points. A daft offside at a ruck - three points. A needless nudge off the ball - three points. Over the past couple of years Scotland have cornered the market in snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, but never quite like this.

Ireland survived their way to victory. Save for their defence, which was extraordinary, they were a major disappointment. They came up with a handy play that got them an early try but much of the stuff they put out there was drearily familiar. If their supporters were looking for something more adventurous in the post-Joe Schmidt era then all they got was more Joe. And bad Joe at that.

Nothing matters but the bottom line, though. They won. They'll take it and move on. A win is a win and all that. Defence is king in this game and Ireland did what they needed to do. They fought like dogs at the breakdown, had a few contentious calls go their way, and hung on.

Gregor Townsend had a cheery face on in the aftermath - with England next week there was no other option - but his pain was evident at times in the post-match. When he mentioned that they'll have to wait another two years to have a crack at Ireland in their own backyard he almost grimaced in the style of a man who knows he might not be Scotland coach in two years. There are no certainties. This might have been his big chance.

Scotland put huge amounts into the game. Adam Hastings stood up well in place of Finn Russell. They had a ferocity about them that was sustained through the whole 80 minutes. Few saw it coming, not least Ireland, who seemed fazed by the hard-running in the opening minutes, the badness coming their way from Rory Sutherland and Nick Haining and the rest.

We mention Sutherland and Haining because there were doubts about them. The prop hadn't played at this level in more than three-and-a-half years. The number eight had never played at this level in his life. And yet there they were, belligerence personified. Nasty as you please.

Even when Scotland conceded early, they went at Ireland with the kind of intensity that's become a bit of rarity in Scottish performances on the road. Haining took a dunt and his bloodied face only made him look more like a hard nut. God bless him in his glorious narkiness. The qualities he delivered have been missing for too long.

The Scottish scrum was reborn as a weapon. Nobody saw that one coming either. At times, the Aviva crowd reacted to some of Scotland's aggression, like they hadn't been expecting it. And they probably hadn't. Scotland normally turn up, try to play expansive rugby and lose. This was more direct, more in the faces of the Irish players, more primal.

That wastefulness, though. That indiscipline. Those silly moments that cost them so much. When they finally unlocked the Irish defence, they promptly let them off the hook when Hogg was casual when he should have been professional, when the captain thought it a good idea to be nonchalant with his finish after his forwards had beasted themselves to create the opportunity for him.

The psychology of those seconds was huge. The sense of a victory left behind was inescapable. We've been here before with Scotland, but this was different. So much to be enthused about, but in the end, the same broken feeling.