Dan Biggar: Wales fly-half says pass skill sums up current confidence

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar believes his brilliant between the legs try-scoring pass in the 42-0 win over Italy is a sign of his current confidence.

Biggar's instinctive piece of skill for Josh Adams' second try was one of the highlights of the crushing Six Nations opening victory.

"It was slightly behind me, so I thought I would just flick it and hope for the best," said Biggar.

"The boys have given me stick, I think I could have just passed it normally!"

Biggar's pass was reminiscent of another former Northampton fly-half and ex-All Black Carlos Spencer.

Biggar, 30, has been outstanding for Northampton since returning from the World Cup in Japan and has carried it into the Six Nations while also taking over the goalkicking duties from Leigh Halfpenny.

"I feel pretty good in myself, feels like I am in decent nick at the minute," said Biggar.

"The way we are playing suits me at the minute, looking to get the ball through my hands as quickly as possible.

"When you have good players around you it tends to help and you can get yourself on the front foot and it makes little passes and skilful pieces of play like that a lot easier.

"When you are in decent form you seem to have half a second more. I am aware you are only as good as your next game.

"When you are in good form you have to take advantage and try and cash in a little bit. I also like when I am not at my best and you have to roll your sleeves up."

Adams was the beneficiary of Biggar's perfect pass before the wing went onto to complete his hat-trick to take his recent record of 10 tries in his last eight Tests and 14 in 22 Wales internationals.

"The confidence he is playing with, when you are playing that well the ball just seems to find you as well," said Biggar.

"He is an out-and-out finisher has been great for us since coming in and at the World Cup.

"If he was in a New Zealand shirt or something like that he would be getting even more praise probably because his record is fantastic."

Dublin date

While Biggar was mirroring one of the great fly-half mavericks in Spencer against Italy, he will face one of the modern day maestros in Ireland's Jonathan Sexton in Dublin next Saturday.

The new Ireland captain led his side to a 19-12 victory over Scotland by scoring all their points.

Biggar knows going to the Aviva Stadium will be a completely different proposition but believes a victory can set Wales on a path to retaining their Six Nations title.

"We are aware going out to Ireland is going to be a little bit more of a challenge," said Biggar, who won his 80th cap against Italy.

"It is a very difficult place to play and their record there speaks for itself.

"They are very tough to beat and we know how difficult winning there is. We have done it before but have come up short in the last few years.

"What is important is we have started the campaign well result wise and it is about building that momentum.

"If we can pick up a win next week, it really is all on."

