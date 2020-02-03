Jaco Kriel: Gloucester release South African flanker to return home

Jaco Kriel played five games for Gloucester this season - and scored a try against Bath in October

Gloucester have released flanker Jaco Kriel from his contract so he can return to South Africa and rejoin Super Rugby side the Lions.

The 30-year-old moved to Kingsholm for the 2018-19 season but injuries have restricted him to 20 appearances.

He has not played for Gloucester since November because of an ankle problem.

"We are fortunate that the back row is a position of strength for us," Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys told the club website.

"It's a real shame. But Jaco has personal reasons for wanting to return home and, although we very much want him to stay, we are sympathetic to his request.

"I'm personally really sorry to see Jaco leave Gloucester Rugby without him ever really getting the opportunity to show the supporters just how good a player he is."

Kriel has won 11 caps for the Springboks, the most recent against Australia in September 2017.

"I have genuinely loved it here," he said. "It's an outstanding club with outstanding people and, despite the injuries, I don't regret a moment of it.

"I'm just sorry that I couldn't deliver more out there on the pitch."