Quiz: Can you name the 2012 Wales XV that beat Ireland in Dublin?
|Six Nations: Ireland v Wales
|Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 8 February Kick-off: 1415 GMT
|Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Five, BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru.
Wales go to Ireland on Saturday without a win there in the Six Nations since their Grand Slam campaign in 2012.
But can you remember the starting XV for Wales which edged that thrilling, nail-biting match?
There's plenty of the big names you'd expect, but watch out for some bolters!
You have three minutes.
Name last Wales team to win a Six Nations match in Ireland
