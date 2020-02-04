Quiz: Can you name the 2012 Wales XV that beat Ireland in Dublin?

From the section

Wales beat Ireland 23-21 in this outstanding 2012 Test match

Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 8 February Kick-off: 1415 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Five, BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru.

Wales go to Ireland on Saturday without a win there in the Six Nations since their Grand Slam campaign in 2012.

But can you remember the starting XV for Wales which edged that thrilling, nail-biting match?

There's plenty of the big names you'd expect, but watch out for some bolters!

You have three minutes.