Women's Six Nations: The best videos from the 2020 tournament

Week one

France 13-19 England

Media playback is not supported on this device

Emily Scarratt scores decisive try as England beat France

Ireland 18-14 Scotland

Media playback is not supported on this device

'What a score!' Parsons interception seals Ireland win

Wales 15-19 Italy

Media playback is not supported on this device

Magatti try helps Italy edge Wales

Top Stories

More from the Six Nations

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured