Women's Six Nations: The best videos from the 2020 tournament
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Watch all the best bits from the opening weekend of the 2020 Six Nations including some great tries, epic fails and Nigel Owens laying down the law.
France hold on for victory against England on the opening weekend of the Six Nations despite a Jonny May-led second-half fightback.
Watch Beibhinn Parsons' incredible try as she runs the whole length of the field to seal an 18-14 win for Ireland over Scotland in the Women's Six Nations.
World Rugby Women's Player of the Year Emily Scarratt slices through the French defence to score the decisive try as England start the Women's Six Nations with victory.
There were positives for Scotland in the loss to Ireland, but wastefulness and indiscipline leaves them with the same broken feeling, writes Tom English.
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton scores all 19 points as Ireland edge out Scotland 19-12 in a physical contest in Dublin.
Winger Josh Adams scores a hat-trick as Wales start their Six Nations title defence with a dominant 42-0 victory Italy in Cardiff.
Scotland captain Stuart Hogg drops the ball on the try line in their opening game of the Six Nations against Ireland in Dublin.
Wales winger Josh Adams scores his second try of the game after a "beautiful" through-the-legs pass by fly-half Dan Biggar against Italy.
An emotional Nick Tompkins paid tribute to his grandmother after marking his Wales debut with a try in Saturday's Six Nations thrashing of Italy.
Gain-line, blind side, open side, overlap... take our quiz, learn some key rugby union phrases to impress your mates when the Six Nations starts