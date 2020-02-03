Ryan Edwards: Wing signs for Cardiff Blues from Bristol

Wing Ryan Edwards joined Bristol Bears ahead of the 2012/13 season

Cardiff Blues have signed Bristol Bears wing Ryan Edwards for the rest of the season to ease their injury issues.

Edwards, who previously played for Blues in 2018, will provide cover for injured and unavailable players.

The Blues are currently without Owen Lane, Hallam Amos, Matthew Morgan, Aled Summerhill and Harri Millard, while Josh Adams is on Wales duty.

"Ryan gives us a little bit more depth," coach John Mulvihill said. "He is accomplished and experienced."

Edwards, has made 82 appearances over eight seasons for Bristol, having come through the Dragons academy.