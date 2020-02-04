Six Nations 2020: Scotland have set minimum standard - Rory Lawson

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: Ireland 19-12 Scotland highlights

Six Nations Championship: Scotland v England Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 8 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One; listen BBC Radio 5live & BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland set "a minimum standard" of performance against Ireland that needs improved upon throughout the Six Nations, says Rory Lawson.

The Scots came close to a first win in Dublin for 10 years but ultimately succumbed to a 19-12 defeat.

Gregor Townsend's side face England at Murrayfield on Saturday, with Eddie Jones' men having also lost their opener, to France.

"It's a huge, huge game," said former Scotland scrum-half Lawson.

"The team put out a good performance that should've won them the game. It didn't but that's going to be the minimum standard and from everything now, it has to be getting better and better.

"Scotland have to win the next game and look at the bonus point on Saturday as a positive when competing at the top end of this championship, not avoiding finishing bottom.

"The pressure is there. Pressure's a privilege. England have more pressure than Scotland. They've come off the back of two of their worst performances in recent times - the World Cup final, absolutely destroyed by South Africa; and they go away to Paris, 20 points down, a good comeback but a million miles from a side of that quality and the performance you'd expect."

'Bring back Russell before Italy game'

Fly-half Finn Russell has again been omitted from the squad, having left the camp prior to the Ireland defeat after "breaching team protocol" during a drinking session.

Speaking on Monday, defence coach Steve Tandy had "no idea" whether Russell would feature in the championship but said Townsend was "in dialogue" with the player and that the coaching team were "looking for cohesion across these first two games".

And Lawson believes reintroducing Russell before the meeting with Italy in Rome on 22 February may be the right strategy.

"It's over to Finn to a certain extend to put his hat in the ring," added Lawson.

"Adam Hastings was good [against Ireland] and good enough to merit being picked in that number 10 jersey. If Finn's not starting, yes he can make a big impact off the bench but with the media around and the issues that there were two weeks ago in the camp, why disrupt a positive feel, albeit in defeat from Dublin, for that?

"Bring him in the week before the Italy game and embed him back into the squad, if that's going to happen at all."