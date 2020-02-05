Wales U20s coach Gareth Williams welcomes players moving back

Sam Costelow scored seven points in Wales' defeat to Italy

Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Irish Independent Park, Cork Date: Friday, 7 February Kick-off: 1915 GMT Coverage: Scrum V Live, BBC Two Wales, BBC Sport website & app; report BBC Sport website & app

Wales Under-20s coach Gareth Williams has welcomed the return of one of his fly-halves to play in Wales and the prospective return of another.

Worcester's Luke Scully is joining Cardiff Blues and Leicester Tigers' Sam Costelow has been linked with Scarlets.

"It's brilliant to develop as much depth as possible in Welsh rugby. We want to keep them Welsh," said Williams.

Bristol Bears' Ioan Lloyd, 18, is also in Williams' Wales squad.

Lloyd is in contention to face reigning age-group champions Ireland in Cork on Friday .

He sat out the defeat by Italy defeat in Colwyn Bay last Friday by agreement with the English Premiership club following 11 first-team appearances this season.

"His exposure has been brilliant at Bristol and that's testament to his talent," said Williams.

"He's available for a selection of fixtures in conjunction with (Bears coach) Pat Lam, we've spent a lot of time discussing his development.

The issue of Welsh players being educated in England has caused some concern, with Bristol's Cardiff-born fly-half Callum Sheedy and Swansea-born full-back Mat Protheroe among those to have made international age-grade appearances in a white shirt.

But Williams says the development of his three fly-halves has been "fantastic" and Pencoed product Costelow, who spent time at Oakham School in Leicestershire while in the Tigers' academy, does not believe there is a danger of Wales losing too many players.

"Education is the most important thing at a young age and private education in England is strong, I certainly enjoyed it and got good grades out of it, so I was grateful for the opportunity," Costelow told BBC Sport Wales.

"I went up at 16 to boarding school at Oakham, training with the Leicester academy. You get used to it, but I made good mates and the teachers were good, but it's nice to be living at home (while with Wales)."

Wales lost 26-17 in last year's fixture against Ireland at Colwyn Bay.