Rohan Janse van Rensburg: Sale centre faces disciplinary panel over tackle
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Sale's Rohan Janse van Rensburg will face a disciplinary hearing over a dangerous tackle against Exeter Chiefs.
The South African centre, 25, was cited following Sale's win on 25 January.
He was yellow-carded for a high tackle on Gareth Steenson in the 32nd minute, but could be banned if Tuesday's panel deems it merited a red card.
The sanction for low-end dangerous tackle is a two-week ban, rising to six weeks for a mid-range offence and 10 weeks to a year for the most serious.