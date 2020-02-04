Rohan Janse van Rensburg: Sale centre faces disciplinary panel over tackle

Rohan Janse van Rensburg was yellow-carded for the tackle on Gareth Steenson

Sale's Rohan Janse van Rensburg will face a disciplinary hearing over a dangerous tackle against Exeter Chiefs.

The South African centre, 25, was cited following Sale's win on 25 January.

He was yellow-carded for a high tackle on Gareth Steenson in the 32nd minute, but could be banned if Tuesday's panel deems it merited a red card.

The sanction for low-end dangerous tackle is a two-week ban, rising to six weeks for a mid-range offence and 10 weeks to a year for the most serious.