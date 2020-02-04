Six Nations 2020: England's Manu Tuilagi to miss Scotland game

Tuilagi scored three tries during England's Rugby World Cup campaign last year after a four-year spell between 2014 and 2018 in which injury restricted him to just one Test appearance

Manu Tuilagi will miss England's Six Nations match with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday with a groin strain.

The Leicester centre left the field early in the 24-17 defeat by France last weekend.

However, head coach Eddie Jones expects Tuilagi to be fit for the Ireland game in round three.

"He has got a slight low-grade adductor strain," Jones confirmed.

"But hopefully he will be fit for Ireland, which is very good news - outstanding news."

Tuilagi had been limited to one match in the six weeks prior to the Six Nations by a separate groin complaint.

Bath's Jonathan Joseph replaced him from the bench in Paris, with Ollie Devoto and Fraser Dingwall the other midfield options in the squad.