Six Nations 2020: England's Manu Tuilagi to miss Scotland game
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Manu Tuilagi will miss England's Six Nations match with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday with a groin strain.
The Leicester centre left the field early in the 24-17 defeat by France last weekend.
However, head coach Eddie Jones expects Tuilagi to be fit for the Ireland game in round three.
"He has got a slight low-grade adductor strain," Jones confirmed.
"But hopefully he will be fit for Ireland, which is very good news - outstanding news."
Tuilagi had been limited to one match in the six weeks prior to the Six Nations by a separate groin complaint.
Bath's Jonathan Joseph replaced him from the bench in Paris, with Ollie Devoto and Fraser Dingwall the other midfield options in the squad.