Scottish Rugby has made a bid to host Lions match at Murrayfield

By Chris McLaughlin

BBC Scotland sports news correspondent

Six Nations match between Scotland and Wales at Murrayfield
Murrayfield has never hosted a British and Lions match before

Scottish Rugby has made a bid for Murrayfield to host a British and Irish Lions match ahead of the South Africa tour in 2021.

It would be the first time that a Lions team has ever played on Scottish soil.

The Welsh and Irish unions have also made bids to host the match against an as yet unnamed opponent, which would be a pre-tour departure fixture.

The SRU want to make the event a weekend festival of rugby at the end of June 2021.

Twickenham is set to be unavailable with the Premiership final due to take place there on Saturday 26 June.

