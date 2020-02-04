Cardiff Blues sign Worcester's Wales U20s fly-half Luke Scully

Luke Scully will have Wales fly-half Jarrod Evans as a rival at Cardiff Blues

Cardiff Blues have signed Wales Under-20s fly-half Luke Scully from Worcester Warriors for 2020-21 season.

The Ex-Ospreys academy player joined Worcester's junior set-up in 2018.

But restrictions on non-England qualified players have limited Scully's appearances for Warriors' senior team.

"He would have been involved in several of the recent European Challenge Cup games, but his lack of EQP status meant he missed out," said Warriors' academy manager Mike Hall.

"For Luke to develop he needs to be gaining these opportunities to move his game forward. We are therefore delighted that he has managed to secure a deal with Cardiff Blues which will help him to gain this exposure."

Scully came off the bench for his Wales U20s debut as they lost to Italy in their Six Nationsx age-grade opener on Friday, 31 January.

