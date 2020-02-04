Dragons Rugby: Mixed bag for back-three injury crisis

Rio Dyer suffered a shoulder injury during Dragons; Challenge Cup win over Enisei-STM

Dragons wing Rio Dyer could be out for the season with a shoulder injury

The 20-year-old was forced off with the injury during January's Challenge Cup win over Enisei-STM.

Dyer joins full-back Jordan Williams on the list of long-term injured as the Dragons prepare for their next game against Benetton in the Pro14 on Saturday 15 February,

They have a European Challenge Cup quarter-final away to Bristol Bears on Sunday, 5 April.

But twice-capped wing Dafydd Howells is back in training after an elbow injury while wing Owen Jenkins (ankle injury) and full-back Will Talbot-Davies (wrist) are also due back soon.

Nic Cudd, who has not played this season, is in training along with fellow flanker Lewis Evans and Samoa lock Brandon Nansen.

Director of rugby Dean Ryan has previously ruled out any move for loan players to cover the region's injury crisis.

"We haven't got any money. That's the nature of the Dragons unless someone finds me a pot of money," Ryan said.