Scotland v England: Anthony Watson out of Six Nations match

Watson has scored one try in four appearances against Scotland, crossing in England's 61-21 win at Twickenham in 2017

Six Nations Championship: Scotland v England Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 8 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One; listen BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

England winger Anthony Watson has suffered a setback in his recovery from a calf injury and will miss Saturday's match with Scotland in the Six Nations.

The Bath back trained on Tuesday but suffered a recurrence of the problem and sat out Wednesday's session.

England forwards coach Matt Proudfoot confirmed Watson has been ruled out of the Calcutta Cup match at Murrayfield.

"We'll give him the opportunity to get over it 100% before we give him the go," Proudfoot told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He won't be available for the weekend."

Lions winger Watson missed England's 24-17 defeat by France on the opening weekend with the same injury.

Northampton full-back George Furbank made his debut in Paris with Elliot Daly switching to the wing and Jonny May completing the back three.

Uncapped Ollie Thorley of Gloucester is the other specialist wing in England's squad.

Head coach Eddie Jones has to change his backline from the one that started against France, with another Lions back Manu Tuilagi ruled out of the trip to Edinburgh with a groin strain.