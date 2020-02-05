Scotland v England: Charlie Ewels out & Ben Earl in for Six Nations clash

Ewels was left out of England's Rugby World Cup squad last year

Six Nations Championship: Scotland v England Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 8 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One; listen BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Bath second row Charlie Ewels has been dropped for England's Calcutta Cup meeting with Scotland on Saturday.

Ewels, 24, made his sixth international start in England's 24-17 Six Nations defeat by France last weekend, but was replaced with his side 24-0 down.

Joe Launchbury, who missed the defeat in Paris with a knee injury, is included in a 25-man squad.

Saracens' Ben Earl is also retained but fellow back row Ted Hill is surplus to head coach Eddie Jones' requirements.

Bath's Tom Dunn, Northampton's Alex Moon and Exeter's prop Harry Williams have been cut from the forwards list, with Northampton centre Fraser Dingwall and Wasps Jacob Umaga cut from the backline.

Anthony Watson has already been ruled out with a calf injury, and Manu Tuilagi with a groin problem.

Jones will announce his matchday 23 at 10:30 GMT on Thursday.

Forwards

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Mako Vunipola (Saracens)

Backs

Elliot Daly (Saracens), Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)