James Ryan: Ireland and Leinster lock signs three-year IRFU contract

Ryan will win his 25th Ireland cap against Wales on Saturday

Ireland and Leinster lock James Ryan has signed a new three-year contract with the IRFU.

The 23-year-old has 24 international caps having made his debut against the USA in 2017.

He is a key figure for his country and province, winning a Grand Slam, a European Champions Cup and two Pro14s.

"James is growing into a leadership role with the national team," said IRFU high performance director David Nucifora.

"He is still a young man but he has delivered consistent high level performances for both Ireland and Leinster."

The former Ireland under-20s captain is now considered one of the most important players in Andy Farrell's Ireland, and has been tipped by many to captain his country in the future.

"A lot has been packed into the start of my professional career with both Ireland and Leinster," Ryan said.

"There has been some great success and a few disappointments but I am involved in two very exciting squads that want to be challenging for trophies."