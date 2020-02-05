Under-20s Six Nations: Ioan Lloyd to make Wales debut in Ireland

Cardiff-born Ioan Lloyd has broken into the Bristol Bears team this season

Bristol Bears' Ioan Lloyd will make his first Wales Under-20s appearance in the Six Nations clash with Ireland in Cork on Saturday.

Lloyd, 18, starts at full-back in one of three changes to the side beaten 17-7 by Italy in the opening round of the tournament.

Head coach Gareth Williams has also brought in loose-head prop Theo Bevacqua and hooker Will Griffiths.

Josh Thomas, Callum Williams and Dom Booth drop to the bench.

Ireland, the defending champions, are top of the Under-20 Six Nations table having beaten Scotland 38-26 in their first game.

"Naturally we are disappointed with the result and elements of our performance against Italy, but this week is about dealing with that and moving forward," Gareth Williams said.

"Ireland will be a big challenge, and the atmosphere will be electric. These are the type of environments we want to expose our young players to.

"There are some areas we have worked hard to tighten up on this week, and challenged ourselves to execute better to keep Ireland under pressure which was something we didn't do to Italy, although I thought Italy were excellent in their performance."

Wales U20: Ioan Lloyd (Bristol Bears); Daniel John (Millfield School), Osian Knott (Scarlets), Aneurin Owen (Dragons), Ewan Rosser (Dragons); Sam Costelow (Leicester Tigers), Dafydd Buckland (Dragons); Theo Bevacqua (Cardiff Blues), Will Griffiths (Dragons), Ben Warren (Cardiff Blues), Jac Price (Scarlets), Ben Carter (Dragons), Ioan Davies (Cardiff Blues), Jac Morgan (Scarlets, capt), Morgan Strong (Ospreys).

Replacements: Dom Booth (Scarlets), Callum Williams (Scarlets), Archie Griffin (Bath), James Fender (Ospreys), Gwilym Bradley (Cardiff Blues), Ellis Bevan (Cardiff Met), Bradley Roderick (Ospreys), Josh Thomas (Ospreys).