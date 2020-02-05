Dragons: Injured duo Jordan Williams and Josh Lewis sign new contracts

Josh Lewis has scored 128 points in 22 Dragons appearances

Full-back Jordan Williams and fly-half Josh Lewis have signed contract extensions with Dragons.

Williams, 26, and Lewis, 27, are both out for the rest of the season with serious knee injuries.

The length of the new deals has not been disclosed but Dragons say they have secured the "long-term futures" of both players.

Williams joined Dragons from Bristol Bears in 2018 while Lewis signed from Bath in the same year.

"Jordan is a talented runner who brings an attacking and dynamic edge to our game," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"We're looking forward to his return and I'm sure fans at Rodney Parade will be excited about watching him play again now we can confirm he is staying with Dragons.

"Josh is determined to come back stronger from injury and I've been impressed by his attitude and commitment to his rehabilitation.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him back in action and contributing to what we are looking to achieve over the coming years."

Dean Ryan took charge at Dragons in May 2019

Former Scarlets player Williams has been out since suffering a cruciate ligament injury during a European Challenge Cup game in November.

Lewis, another ex-Scarlet, has not played this season as a result of a similar injury.

"It's an exciting time to be at the region as we aim to continue to make progress," Williams said.

"I'm excited about achieving our ambitions and being part of that journey over the coming seasons."

Lewis said: "It's been a great season for the boys and I'm gutted not to have played any part in it, but I can't wait to start to work with Dean Ryan and the other coaches and contribute once again."