Six Nations: Wales select Butchers and Johnes to face Ireland

Alisha Butchers came on against Italy to win her 26th cap for Wales

Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Energia Park, Donnybrook, Dublin Date: Sunday, 9 February Kick-off: 1300 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, reports BBC Sport website

Flankers Manon Johnes and Alisha Butchers will make their first international starts of the season against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday.

The back row pair are the only changes made by coach Chris Horsman from the narrow 15-19 defeat against Italy.

Johnes missed Wales' autumn series matches through injury and Butchers spent the autumn playing sevens for Adelaide University in Australia.

They replace Alex Callender and Bethan Lewis who drop to the bench.

Johnes and Butchers came on as replacements in the opening round match and coach Chris Horsman believes Callender and Lewis can have a similar impact.

"We are extremely lucky with the riches we have available to us in the back row," he said.

"It's a hotly contested area and it's a case of giving these players a chance to shine and provide the right balance in this match. Beth (Lewis) and Alex (Callender) will also play a key part as Manon and Alisha did from the bench last Sunday.

"We are comfortable with where we are as a group. We showed how dangerous we can be in the first-half against Italy, our scrum was excellent against a bigger Italian team and defensively we were very good but we need to manage our possession better and be more clinical with ball in hand.

"The girls should be confident going into the weekend. We did well to come back into the game and be with a shout of sneaking the win and we learned a lot."

Wales Women

Kayleigh Powell; Jasmine Joyce, Hannah Jones, Kerin Lake, Lisa Neumann; Robyn Wilkins, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Kelsey Jones, Cerys Hale, Natalia John, Gwen Crabb, Alisha Butchers, Manon Johnes, Siwan Lillicrap (capt).

Replacements: Molly Kelly, Cara Hope, Ruth Lewis, Georgia Evans, Alex Callender, Bethan Lewis, Ffion Lewis, Paige Randall.