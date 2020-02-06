Scotland v England: Lewis Ludlam throws down gauntlet for Six Nations clash

Ludlam (right) was a viral hit last year for the passion with which he sung the national anthem before England's Rugby World Cup warm-up matches

Six Nations Championship: Scotland v England Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 8 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One; listen BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Lewis Ludlam says England bring just as much hatred and aggression to Saturday's Calcutta Cup fixture as Scotland, promising the hosts a "war".

The flanker, 24, disagreed when it was suggested Scotland bring more fury to international rugby's oldest rivalry.

"We are emotionally there. They hate us and we hate them. There is no difference," he said.

"We're revved up. We want to be brutal. We don't want to give them an inch to breathe. We're coming for them."

Ludlam was a second-half replacement in England's 24-17 defeat by France on the Six Nations' opening weekend.

Head coach Eddie Jones had called for "brutality" from his side before the match. His comments caused controversy in France, where they were taken by some to have connotations of violence.

However Ludlam continued the fighting talk, explaining how desperate his side are to avenge their loss in Paris.

"It wasn't the result we wanted against France. The best teams don't roll over and take a performance like that. They come back fighting. That is something we are thinking about," he added.

"It's a battle. It's going to be a war and it's something we're excited for and we'll be ready for.

"We are going out to get stuck into them and they are going to do the same to us. I don't think there is any difference in the passion between the two sides."

Media playback is not supported on this device Eddie Jones: England boss confronted outside train station after defeat

England's last visit to Murrayfield was a 25-13 defeat in 2018 with the match preceded by a tunnel scuffle between Owen Farrell and Ryan Wilson and followed by Jones being abused by Scotland fans as he returned home the following day.

England have won on only three of their last seven trips to Murrayfield, suffering defeats in 2006 and 2008 and sharing a 15-15 draw in 2010.

Ludlam says such difficult away trips only bring out the best in him.

"I love being the team that everyone is rooting against," he added.

"People being against you has got a way of really revving you up.

"For my second cap away at Wales there were old ladies and kids giving you the finger going into the stadium.

"That gives you goosebumps and gives you something to say: 'We will shut you up with the rugby'."