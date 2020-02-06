Scotland v England: Ben Youngs dropped for Six Nations match

Youngs was England's first-choice scrum-half on their run to last year's Rugby World Cup final

Six Nations Championship: Scotland v England
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
Date: Saturday, 8 February
Kick-off: 16:45 GMT

Scrum-half Ben Youngs is among the senior players left out as England make five changes to their starting XV to face Scotland.

Willi Heinz replaces Youngs at nine, with flanker Lewis Ludlam in for Courtney Lawes in the wake of defeat by France on the opening weekend.

Prop Mako Vunipola and lock George Kruis return, with Jonathan Joseph replacing injured centre Manu Tuilagi.

Saracens' Ben Earl is set for a debut as one of six forwards on the bench.

Bath hooker Tom Dunn could also win his first cap as he joins Lawes and Joe Launchbury, who has recovered from a knee injury, among the replacements.

Dunn was recalled to the squad when Luke Cowan-Dickie left the team's training camp on Thursday morning after his wife went into labour.

Joe Marler, who started the defeat by France, is left out of the matchday squad entirely with Ellis Genge as loose-head back-up and Will Stuart covering the other side of the scrum.

England team to face Scotland

Furbank; May, Joseph, Farrell, Daly; Ford, Heinz; M Vunipola, George, Sinckler, Kruis, Itoje, Ludlam, Underhill, Curry

Replacements: Dunn, Genge, Stuart, Launchbury, Lawes, Earl, Youngs, Devoto

"Preparation this week has been great. We have sought to address the issues from the France game and have had a really good and sharp preparation for Scotland," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"Scotland are a dangerous side. They like to play with a lot of width and with a lot of flow and tempo in their game. We want to make sure we dominate the gain line.

"Their win record against England at Murrayfield is substantially higher than their overall record against us, so we have to recognise they are a dangerous beast and we have to be at our best to beat them."

Youngs, 30, is the most experienced player in England's Six Nations squad with 96 caps to his name, but was out-shone by opposite number Antoine Dupont in Paris.

Gloucester's Heinz, 33, will be making only his fourth start for England. Head coach Eddie Jones opted to take just those two scrum-halves to the Rugby World Cup last year, overlooking the likes of Saracens duo Ben Spencer and Richard Wigglesworth or Harlequins' Danny Care as cover.

Northampton's Alex Mitchell, 22, was included in his latest wider squad as an apprentice, however, after making his way back from a knee injury.

