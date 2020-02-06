Robin Wedlake: Cornish Pirates winger banned for three weeks for striking opponent

Wedlake scored a try against Bedford and has crossed the line six times in his last six games

Cornish Pirates winger Robin Wedlake has been banned for three weeks for striking an opponent.

Wedlake, 25, was cited after his side's 18-15 win over Bedford last month.

"The player accepted the charge and agreed that he had made direct contact with the neck of the Bedford player with his forearm," independent judicial officer Mike Hamlin said.

While his opponent was injured, and he was able to continue playing, it was deemed a mid-range offence.

Wedlake's good character, previous clean disciplinary record and on-field and post-match apologies were taken into account and he was given the maximum 50% reduction from the mid-range starting point of a six-week ban.

He missed last week's loss to Coventry and will also miss further Championship games with Doncaster and Newcastle.