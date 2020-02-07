Women's Six Nations: Sarah Law & Evie Tonkin start for Scotland against England

Scotland lost all five of their matches in last year's Women's Six Nations

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v England Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 9 February Kick-off: 12:10 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Alba & text updates on BBC Sport website & app

Sarah Law starts at fly-half as Scotland make injury-enforced changes for the Women's Six Nations meeting with England at Scotstoun.

Helen Nelson moves from 10 to inside centre, while winger Evie Tonkin replaces Megan Gaffney, who drops out along with Hannah Smith.

The forward pack remains unchanged from last weekend's 18-14 loss to Ireland.

England, who opened with a 19-13 win over France, beat Scotland 80-0 at Twickenham in 2019.

"We have suffered with a couple of injuries in the last week," said head coach Philip Doyle. "We have made the decision to rest Hannah Smith and Megan Gaffney so that they are in the best possible fitness for the rest of the championship.

"We are under no illusion of how strong England are going to be, but for us it is a matter of playing our type of rugby against them rather than just trying to stop them. We will not make it easy for them at our home ground."

Scotland: Rollie, Lloyd, Thomson, Nelson, Tonkin, S Law, McDonald; Bartlett, Skeldon, Forsyth, Wassell, Bonar, Malcolm, McLachlan, Konkel.

Replacements: Wright, Muzambe, Cockburn, Cattigan, McMillan, R Law, Sergeant, Wallace.