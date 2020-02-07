Women's Six Nations: From tournament debut to doctor's exams

Claire Keohan is in line to make her first start against Wales if Ellen Murphy fails to recover from a calf injury

Women's Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Energia Park, Donnybrook, Dublin Date: Sunday, 9 February Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, report on BBC Sport website

Claire Keohane says making her Six Nations debut against Scotland "was a fantastic day" after making the switch from sevens rugby.

Keohane replaced fly-half Ellen Murphy with 12 minutes to play in Donnybrook as Ireland ran out 18-14 winners.

The 28-year-old is also studying to become a doctor, and admits it is tough to balance exams and sport.

"It is part of your every day life, everyone's day is different and that is what mine consists of," she said.

Murphy is a doubt for Sunday's game in Dublin with a calf injury, which could offer Keohane the chance to make her first start in the green jersey.

The Munster player feels that it is crucial Ireland build on their opening-day win when Wales visit Dublin on Sunday.

"It was vital for us," said Keohane on the win over Scotland.

"You want to get some momentum in the opening game of any tournament, so we're delighted to get that first win and we can hopefully build on that going into the weekend.

"It was a fantastic day, and obviously it was great to have that memory of a home win.

"It was a fantastic day for my family in particular, my parents were there and they've lived it for the last number of years too, so it was a great day for us.

"We've talked before about building a fortress. That's what we want to do and we want anyone coming to hear that Irish crowd.

"Wales are always a hugely proud side. From my experience, I would have played them more in the sevens game and they are going to put up a massive physical battle."

I take it week by week

Once the Six Nations concludes in March, Keohane will switch her focus from the rugby pitch to completing her studies as she aims to become a doctor.

"I get fantastic support from my college and I get fantastic support from my colleagues to help me balance things out," added Keohane on trying to find the harmony between studying and sport.

"You just have to try and find some time to study and I just try and take it week by week at the moment.

"My exams are after the Six Nations, so my focus will turn to them after we've finished up.

"When you are on the field you can't really worry about exams, and likewise I can't be too worried about rugby when I am trying to study, so you just make it work the best you can.

"I've been involved with it for a couple of years now with the sevens programme, and you just get into the rhythm and routine of it."

Ireland won the Six Nations in 2015 but have failed to mount a challenge since

Keohane reveals she has turned to two of her team-mates for advice on how to strike the right balance.

"Claire McLaughlin and Claire Molloy are both two doctors who have gone before me, so they are always full of advice and help," she added.

"Things just like taking half an hour here, half an hour there, or when you grab a coffee. Look, you do what you can, when you can.

"The rugby will be the priority over the next couple of weeks and hopefully I've enough work behind me that I can manage it the best I can."