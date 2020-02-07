Worcester Warriors: Melani Nanai to miss rest of season with shoulder injury

Ex-Samoa Under-20 international Melani Nanai has made eight Warriors starts since arriving from New Zealand Super Rugby side Blues in 2019

Worcester Warriors winger Melani Nanai has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury.

The 26-year-old Samoan, who suffered the injury in December, has had an operation to repair a torn muscle and remove a piece of floating bone.

Fellow winger Tom Howe could also be sidelined for up to eight weeks with a calf muscle injury.

Howe suffered in the blow in the home defeat by Wasps on 25 January.

The 24-year-old signed a two-year contract extension after that game, tying him to Sixways until 2022.

Warriors, currently eighth in the Premiership, are in the middle of a three-week gap without a fixture before they host Bath on 15 February.