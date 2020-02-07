Ospreys fly-half Marty McKenzie home in New Zealand on 'compassionate leave'
Ospreys fly-half Marty McKenzie has gone home to New Zealand with the region citing "compassionate grounds".
Ospreys say the 27-year-old, who played five games and scored 13 points for the Swansea-based region, will be in New Zealand "for the next few weeks".
Maori international McKenzie joined Ospreys in as cover in November on a deal until the end of the season.
The former New Zealand Under-20s player is the brother of All Black Damian McKenzie.
