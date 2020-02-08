Ireland 24-14 Scotland: Conor Murray answered critics says Johnny Sexton

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations highlights: Ireland 24-14 Wales

Johnny Sexton said under-pressure Conor Murray's performance "won us the game" as Ireland beat Six Nations holders Wales 24-14 in Dublin.

Concerns over Murray's form - as he faces a challenge from Ulster's in-form John Cooney - only increased after the scrum-half's efforts against Scotland.

However, Sexton lauded Murray's display against last year's Grand Slam winners.

"He was brilliant all day. I'm absolutely delighted for him," he said of his fellow British and Irish Lion.

Murray has come under criticism in some quarters for a perceived over-reliance on box-kicking but skipper Sexton scoffed at such suggestions when he spoke at Ireland's post-match news conference with head coach Andy Farrell.

"His box-kicking... sometimes when you do something so well and suddenly everyone gets sick of it and they start giving out about it.

"But that won us the game. The few box-kicks he did in the second half that created pressure on them were outstanding in such tough conditions.

"His little snipe off the maul in the second half and the off-load out of the back of Bundee [Aki] to me was top class. That gave us the field position to the corner which built a lot of pressure on them."

Farrell pleased with 'improved performance'

Murray (left) is being strongly challenged for the Ireland scrum-half shirt by in-form Ulster player John Cooney

Coach Farrell was pleased after what he described as an "improved performance" following what many regarded as a fortunate opening 19-12 win over a wasteful Scotland.

"The start was the complete reverse to last week when Scotland attacked really well at the start and we were a little bit passive," said Farrell.

"We did exactly that this week and that was pleasing.

"The baseline from our point of view was to make sure we were nice and physical for the full 80 minutes.

"There were some heroic moments last week when we had to dig deep. [But] I thought we got that 100% across the 80 minutes today. It was excellent. We were going forward in defence and attack."

Coach lauds 'awesome' Stander

Despite a strong Ireland performance on Saturday, Farrell is convinced that there is much more to come from his team.

"The boys sat down in the changing room knowing after a bonus-point win that there's plenty more in us," he said.

Farrell praised CJ Stander after a second successive man-of-the-match display which came despite a late yellow card.

Like Murray, Stander's future as an Ireland starter was questioned by some pundits going into this year's tournament.

"He was awesome. He's a guy who has come in for a bit of stick as well but two man of the matches says it all about the guy.

"I've never seen a standing ovation for a yellow card before but he deserved it."