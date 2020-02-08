Six Nations: 'Unacceptable' handling errors cost Wales against Ireland - Wayne Pivac

Wales' eight-match winning run in the Six Nations came to an end

Wales coach Wayne Pivac admits unacceptable handling errors cost his side during their 24-14 defeat against Ireland.

Pivac lost his first game in charge of Wales as Ireland secured a bonus point victory in Dublin.

"We turned the ball over eight times through handling, that's unacceptable at this level of the game," said Pivac.

Pivac will also be concerned after fly-half Dan Biggar and wing Josh Adams were forced off the field.

Adams limped off in the first half with a hip problem, while Biggar failed a head injury assessment in the second-half.

Biggar also failed two head injury assessments against Australia and Fiji during the 2019 World Cup in Japan with this now being a third incident in five months.

"Dan failed a HIA so he'll go through the normal protocol there," said Pivac.

"Josh had a knock to a hip so he will be getting that checked."

Pivac lamented how wasteful his side were when they had limited opportunities as their ambitious offload game failed to reap the rewards.

"There were inaccuracies in their 22 and we let them off the hook a couple of times," said Pivac.

"The difference was when they got down there they were very accurate and scored the tries that we weren't able to.

"We have got to be very accurate in our passing game, it's something we will need to go away and work on. There were just too many turnovers when we were in good positions on the field.

"You are not able to build that constant pressure which Ireland were able to do when they scored a couple of their tries.

"Some of the handling errors, we will go and look at them. They weren't always under pressure. Some of it was skill execution.

"But the Irish deserved to win this game."

Dan Biggar missed Wales' World Cup match against Uruguay in October to have a head injury assessed

Wales' defence was exposed at times with the rearguard resistance proving narrow,

"It certainly wasn't something we'd planned for," added Pivac.

"If sides do get a bit of go-forward in the middle of the park it makes it very difficult.

"I thought we scrambled well. We showed them the edges a couple of times, which is something we will have to work on.

"You can't bring the line-speed. Individuals may have made the odd error, so it's something we will go away and have a look at and make sure we get right for the next game."

At 19-7 down, Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes had a second-half try disallowed after it was referred to the television match official.

"It was a big decision, but the decision was right," said Pivac.

"He didn't have control, so we didn't get rewarded with the points. It wasn't through a lack of effort. With 20 minutes to go, it's game on at that point if it's scored."

It was Pivac's first defeat since taking over from Warren Gatland following victories over Italy and Barbarians with France the next opposition in Cardiff on 22 February.

"It's an opportunity for us to have a look at our game. We were put under pressure and we will see where we have to work harder to make sure we get those things right for the next match.

"We weren't able to nail those opportunities or create enough pressure.

"It is a tournament and we've got another three matches to look forward to. We'll be working very hard to get the areas right that we need to so we can put on a better performance next time around.

"So we have to go away and work hard at our game and make sure we are a little bit better in those areas for the French game."