Six Nations 2020: Reality check for Wayne Pivac's new Wales era

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations highlights: Ireland 24-14 Wales

Rude awakening or simply a reality check?

Whatever your view about Wayne Pivac's first defeat as Wales coach, most would agree with his own assessment that Ireland deserved their bonus point win.

Defeat in the blustery cauldron of Dublin's Aviva Stadium will prove chastening for Pivac as he tries to build on the legacy left by Warren Gatland.

The 24-14 loss would have left the New Zealander with plenty to ponder, but perspective is also needed. While this was Wales' first loss in nine Six Nations matches, Gatland himself suffered defeats in Dublin.

Pivac will have learned a lot from his biggest Test to date, and how he responds will highlight how he is adapting to international rugby.

The case for the defence

The Gatland era was dominated by a solid defence under Shaun Edwards who has now joined France.

His successor Byron Hayward made a perfect start to his international career, keeping a clean sheet in the win over Italy.

This was a different duel and Wales will not be happy to have conceded four tries. The most worrying aspect was how narrow the defence was on occasions with Ireland gaining repeated success out wide, especially down Wales' right wing where George North was often left exposed.

Pivac said this was not the plan and it will need to be rectified before the meeting with France. It was just another example of how much Wales miss injured centre Jonathan Davies in that 13 channel with his defensive organisation.

Saracens centre Nick Tompkins was handed his first Test start following his try-scoring appearance against Italy, and was quickly given a welcome to international rugby after bouncing off his opposite number Robbie Henshaw.

More worryingly was Tompkins' missed tackle on Jordan Larmour in the build-up to Ireland's first try with the full-back also powering through Tomos Williams on the way to the line.

Monsieur Edwards would have been an interested observer and will travel to Cardiff with France on 22 February for a fascinating reunion.

Risk or reward

Tomos Williams breached the Ireland defence to score Wales' first-half try

As Wales chased the game they demonstrated what this side will be attempting to achieve under Pivac with a more expansive offload game.

When it works it can be spectacular, as captain Alun Wyn Jones epitomised with an outrageous offload in the build-up to Tomos Williams' try.

But when it goes awry, it can prove dangerous with four Wales' mistakes contributing to Ireland's tries. Eight handling errors were described by Pivac as "unacceptable" and Wales also conceded 13 turnovers.

There were also inexplicable mistakes with Tomos Williams dropping the ball on his line to set up the platform for Ireland's second score.

At 19-7 down, Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes burst over the try line, but the television match official showed he was just fingertips away from grounding the ball. It summed up Wales' day.

After more than 10 minutes in the Irish 22, Wales were then penalised for collapsing a five-metre scrum right between the posts allowing Ireland to clear their lines. That is when any hope of victory disappeared.

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: Wales inaccuracies cost them against Ireland - Wayne Pivac

North conundrum

Defeat to Ireland was not an individual's fault but George North's position will be scrutinised more than most. He had been given the nod on the wing ahead of Johnny McNicholl after starting in the centre against Italy.

But he was anonymous when Wales needed their 96-Test British and Irish Lions wing to step up, especially with the early loss of Josh Adams to a hip injury.

When McNicholl replaced Adams for just his second cap, he proved the more influential.

Defensive structures left North exposed down the right touchline against Jacob Stockdale, and his lack of confidence was evident in the second-half when he dropped a pass in his 22.

Selection against France in the back three might be based on fitness with uncertainty surrounding Adams and Liam Williams still sidelined. But based on form alone, North faces a struggle to keep his starting shirt.

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: Wales cannot blame referee Romain Poite for Ireland defeat - Alun Wyn Jones

Golden Oldies

There were some bright spots, most notably the form of 30-somethings Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Parkes.

Jones was excellent with his try assist and 22 tackles, while Tipuric made 19 tackles as he continued his rich vein of form with another all-action display, rewarded with a late try and Parkes provided his most incisive performance for a while.

There will be concern over the fitness of another over 30s regular with fly-half Dan Biggar failing a third head injury assessment in five months, but Jarrod Evans did not look out of place when he came on.

As attention turns towards France and concerns over player fitness and form, Pivac might consider a more physical presence in the back-row with Ross Moriarty in the frame.

Wales missed injured flanker Josh Navidi against a combative Ireland back-row that gained the upper hand in the contact area.

So some selection decisions over the next week, one of a few considerations for Pivac as he bids to overcome his first setback in Wales colours.

It is fair to say the honeymoon period is over.