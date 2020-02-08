Eddie Jones says England will get stronger throughout the Six Nations

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations highlights: Scotland 6-13 England

England head coach Eddie Jones says his side will get stronger through the Six Nations after beating Scotland to win the Calcutta Cup.

England ground out a 13-6 victory at Murrayfield through the boot of Owen Farrell and Ellis Genge's try to bounce back from defeat by France.

"There a lot of growth for us," Jones told BBC Sport.

"I under-prepared the side for the first game but we'll get stronger as the weeks go on."

England next host table-topping Ireland on 23 March.

They will return to Twickenham with their title ambitions back on course after battling hideous conditions to beat Scotland.

"Apart from 15 minutes we dominated the game," Jones said. "We had a few poor kicks but we dominated possession and we finished it off which we didn't do last week.

"It was an old fashioned Calcutta Cup game - swirling wind and an aggressive crowd without manners."

Asked what he meant by a lack of manners, Jones added: "I thought you were supposed to show kickers' respect."

With Storm Ciara making conditions extremely difficult, England captain Owen Farrell missed three out of six goal-kicks.

"To come up here with the conditions and the atmosphere, we knew it would be tough," he said. "We stuck at it and our attitude was good throughout.

"The wind was unpredictable and it made the ball go out on the full a few times but the most pleasing thing was our attitude. We grew as the game went on."

Jones felt England's decision to select six forwards among their eight replacements was vindicated, replicating the tactic used by South Africa during the World Cup.

"That gave us the confidence to play the game we knew how it needed to be played."

Loose-head prop Genge came off the bench in the second half to win his 16th cap and he barged his way over from close range to give England a decisive lead with 10 minutes remaining.

"He's been a project player for us," Jones said. "He's developed remarkably well and is important part of the squad now.

"We've got two weeks to prepare for Ireland. They had a good win against Wales and we'll have to be better to beat Ireland."