Six Nations 2020: Wayne Pivac says Wales must not panic after Irish loss

Wales coach Wayne Pivac says his side only need minor tweaks following defeat to Ireland as he refuses to give up on winning the Six Nations.

Pivac suffered his first defeat in his new role as Wales lost a Six Nations game for the first time in nine matches.

Wales face unbeaten France next on 22 February at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

"We certainly don't panic, it's minor tweaks I think," said Pivac.

"It's the start of a new era in a lot of ways.

"We are two games in and are disappointed as the players know we are a lot better than that performance.

"We are frustrated but we have a couple of weeks now to reflect on that so that we are a lot better in our next performance.

"We need to be more accurate with the ball and build more pressure We know when we get that right we can hurt teams."

France and Ireland are the two sides that still can win the Grand Slam with England and Wales having one win each.

So Wales will have to rely on other results if they are to defend the Six Nations title.

"It is a competition, no one has won it, it's not won after two rounds," said Pivac.

"We need to make sure we keep improving and against France we have a very good performance and we get back to winning ways.

"The competition itself is going to be a very tight one this year and you can see that with the opening two weekends."

Wales face a reunion with former defence coach Shaun Edwards who has made an impact with France with his first two games.

"I was impressed with their performance against England," said Pivac.

"They played very well with the ball in that first half and then defended very well in the second half. It was a great start for them."