Six Nations: Ice, hail storms & a cold shower for Wales

Wales have lost their opening two matches in the 2020 Women's Six Nations

Wales were left shivering and frustrated as they slipped to a second Six Nations defeat, losing 31-12 to Ireland at storm-hit Donnybrook.

After being drenched in a second-half hailstorm, Wales were left cold as the visitors' showers were not working.

"I think the girls are a bit disappointed with cold showers in the dressing room," said fly half Robyn Wilkins.

"It's not ideal but we're a close-knit bunch and we'll come together."

Wales eventually did manage to get some hot water after the problems in the away dressing room were fixed.

The worst conditions of Storm Ciara blasted across Dublin after 15 minutes of the second half, but Ireland already had a 24-12 lead and held on comfortably.

"It was the worst weather I've played in, it was windy and cold but the main thing was that it was icy," captain Siwan Lillicrap told BBC Sport Wales.

"With those hailstones, we were cold to the core even though we were working hard to warm up."

But Lillicrap, one of Wales' try-scorers alongside late call-up Lauren Smyth, was not using the conditions as an excuse.

"We probably dominated territory and possession in the first half, but they capitalised on our mistakes and scored three tries," she added.

"We need to look at why we're making so many errors and put things right over the next few weeks. We're having possession but we're not turning our attacking plays into points."

Wilkins agrees that Wales need to improve with and without the ball after two defeats, as they prepare to face France, who have two wins from two, in Cardiff on Sunday, 23 February.

"We just got dominated, we went a bit too high (in tackles) against their massive carriers, and then it's about tightening our attack, looking to keep the ball and then being clinical in those areas when the chances are on."

Wales have already qualified for the 2021 World Cup but will now find it difficult to match their 50% record from the 2019 Six Nations.