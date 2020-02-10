Owen Watkin: Ospreys centre eyeing Wales return with Pro14 start

Owen Watkin has made 22 appearances for Wales

Pro14: Ospreys v Ulster Venue: Liberty Stadium Date: Sat, 15 Feb Kick-off: 19:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C; score updates on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Wales and Ospreys centre Owen Watkin is set for his return in the Pro14 against Ulster on Saturday after recovering fully from knee surgery.

The 23-year-old limped off in Ospreys' 40-19 loss to Racing 92 on 7 December.

Despite his injury Watkin was selected in Wales' Six Nations squad, and hopes a good performance in the Pro14 could lead to game-time against France.

"I've not played since 7 December so I need to try and get 60-80 minutes under my belt," said Watkin.

"Hopefully then I can put a performance on and put my hand up for selection against France."

The centre was considered for selection by Wales before the defeat in Ireland on Saturday but hopes this weekend to make a claim to start against France on 22 February.

Watkin partnered Hadleigh Parkes in Wales' midfield as new coach Wayne Pivac began his reign with a 43-33 victory over Barbarians in an uncapped match in November.

But a knee scan in December revealed cartilage damage and Watkin had a meeting with a specialist before having surgery.

"It's been frustrating because since the World Cup I haven't had a lot of game time at all," he said.

"Picking up the knee injury was frustrating but it's part of the game and you've got to deal with it.

"It's all good and everything's ticked off, I'm doing contact and getting back to where I should be for match day stuff."