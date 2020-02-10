Jersey Reds: Harvey Biljon pleased with side despite narrow loss to Ealing

Harvey Biljon's men have lost their last two games to tries in the final 10 minutes

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon was impressed with his players despite a narrow 28-24 defeat by Championship high-fliers Ealing at St Peter.

They trailed 11-10 at the break despite Brendan Cope's penalty and a try from TJ Harris.

Will Homer added two converted tries, but each time Ealing hit back and Elliot Millar Mills scored the decisive try for them with eight minutes left.

Jersey stay fifth in the Championship, two points behind Coventry.

"You can see the quality outfit they are," Biljon said of Ealing, who are second to Newcastle in the table.

"But I'm really chuffed with our players and the way they responded to the challenge through the week.

"They out themselves in a position to win it, but unfortunately couldn't see it through.

"It comes down to those critical moments, and there was probably two or three of them today, that if we take, we're standing here having a very different conversation, but that was a serious game of rugby."