Premiership: Harlequins v London Irish

Joe Gray made more than 150 appearances in his first spell at Harlequins

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 15 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio London commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Joe Gray will make his second debut for Harlequins as they face neighbours London Irish in the Premiership.

The hooker returned to The Stoop earlier this season on loan from Saracens and will join skipper James Chisholm in the pack.

London Irish welcome back Ben Loader from injury who starts at full-back in the only change from their victory at Northampton last month.

Scotland prop Allan Dell is named among the replacements for the Exiles.

Harlequins: Morris; R Chisholm, Murley, Lasike, Ibitoye; Smith, Ladajo; Garcia Botta, Gray, Collier, Young, Symons, J Chisholm (capt), Evans, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Baldwin, Lambert, Kerrod, Cavubati, Kunatani, Care, Herron, Saunders.

London Irish: Loader; Naholo, Rona, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins; Myler, Meehan; Elrington, Porecki, Kepu, Van der Merwe (capt), Coleman, Rogerson, Cowan, Tuisue.

Replacements: Atkins, Dell, Hoskins, Mafi, Donnell, Phipps, Williams, Stokes.

Referee: JP Doyle (RFU).