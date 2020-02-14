Premiership: Northampton Saints v Bristol Bears
|Gallagher Premiership
|Venue: Franklin's Gardens. Date: Sunday, 16 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
|Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app
Northampton's Harry Mallinder makes his first Premiership start for 15 months after injury while Alex Mitchell could play for the first time since June.
Mitchell is named on the bench, with Teimana Harrison in line to make his 150th appearance for the club.
Bristol full-back Charles Piutau is back from a knee injury and is Pat Lam's only change from the side that beat Gloucester last time out.
Yann Thomas is among the replacements after overcoming an Achilles problem.
Second-placed Northampton are one point behind leaders Exeter, with Bristol fifth - eight points behind.
Northampton: Mallinder; Collins, Proctor, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, Reinach; Waller (co-capt), Haywood, O Franks, Coles, Moon, Eadie, Wood, Harrison (co-capt)
Replacements: Fish, B Franks, Hill, Bean, Onojaife, Mitchell, Dingwall, Tuala
Bristol: Piutau; Morahan, O'Conor, Bedlow, Leiua; Sheedy, Randall; Woolmore, Malton, Afoa, Attwood, Vui, Luatua (capt), D Thomas, Hughes
Replacements: Capon, Y Thomas, Thiede, Joyce, Heenan, Uren, Madigan, Purdy
Referee: Matthew Carley
