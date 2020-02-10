Scarlets: Kieron Fonatia returns and James Davies is close to fitness

James Davies made three appearances for Wales at the 2019 World Cup

Kieron Fonotia is back in contention for Scarlets' Pro 14 clash with Edinburgh on Saturday, while Wales flanker James Davies is close to a return.

Samoa centre Fonotia, 32, has been out since November with a calf problem.

Davies, 29, played for Wales at the 2019 Rugby World Cup but was left out of their Six Nations squad because of a back injury.

Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar says he is "not far away" from a comeback.

Full-back Tom Prydie and flankers Tom Phillips and Dan Davis have also returned to fitness as Scarlets prepare to host Edinburgh, the only side currently ahead of them in Conference B of the Pro14.