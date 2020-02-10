Scarlets: Kieron Fonatia returns and James Davies is close to fitness
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Kieron Fonotia is back in contention for Scarlets' Pro 14 clash with Edinburgh on Saturday, while Wales flanker James Davies is close to a return.
Samoa centre Fonotia, 32, has been out since November with a calf problem.
Davies, 29, played for Wales at the 2019 Rugby World Cup but was left out of their Six Nations squad because of a back injury.
Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar says he is "not far away" from a comeback.
Full-back Tom Prydie and flankers Tom Phillips and Dan Davis have also returned to fitness as Scarlets prepare to host Edinburgh, the only side currently ahead of them in Conference B of the Pro14.