South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus' Rugby World Cup final team talk revealed

Erasmus, Kolisi and the William Webb Ellis Cup arrive back in South Africa in the wake of the Springboks win in November

Coach Rassie Erasmus has released footage of his Rugby World Cup final team talk, in which he tells his Springboks their performance against England can change South Africa.

"You don't have the right to worry about your mistakes," Erasmus tells his team in a video on his Twitter account.

"You are not representing yourself.

"You are fighting for the things that happen in South Africa. If you play badly today, you don't have the right to drop your head. It's not about you."

South Africa went on to win November's match 32-12, securing their third world title.

The story of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who grew up in a Port Elizabeth township in such poverty that his favourite toy was a brick, became an emblem of South Africa's victory as they toured their home country with the Webb Ellis trophy.

The Springboks victory was followed by a nationwide tour of celebration

It was a story Erasmus referenced in the dressing room of the Yokohama Stadium before kick-off.

"You are fighting, Siya, for the next Siya to not suffer like you suffer," he tells his captain. "You are tackling for the boy who didn't get the same opportunities that you got eventually.

"This last week, I've been pressing so hard for you guys to understand that I was never the guy that said you are doing things to give people hope.

"Because first you have to play well. But now you are playing well and now you give hope."

The video finishes with Erasmus again urging his players not to fear making errors in the biggest game of their lives.

"Boys, get yourself into 120 battles and win 80 of them. But don't get yourself in 50 and lose only four," he said.

"Don't worry about your mistakes. I'll worry about your mistakes. If you make too many, I'll tell you and we'll have a beer afterwards and I'll say: 'Bad luck, you didn't have a great game.'"

A media report in South Africa claimed that Erasmus, who was in attendance to watch England's 13-6 Calcutta Cup win over Scotland on Sunday, had met the Rugby Football Union to discuss the possibility of taking over from England coach Eddie Jones when the Australian's contract expires in 2021.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney subsequently described the reports as "100% inaccurate" and Erasmus appeared to rule out any possibility of taking over from Jones, writing on Twitter that he was "not sure I would know what to say to any other team before a World Cup final. Not happening!!!"

Erasmus has returned to his more strategic role as South Africa's director of rugby in the wake of the team's World Cup triumph with Jacques Nienaber taking over the running of the team. South Africa play two Tests against Scotland in July.