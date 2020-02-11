Edinburgh: New contract for Damien Hoyland as Jamie Farndale seals permanent move

Damien Hoyland is back fit and on form at Edinburgh this season

Edinburgh have extended the contract of Damien Hoyland and turned Jamie Farndale's loan deal from Scotland Sevens into a permanent move.

Scotland winger Hoyland, 26, has 71 appearances and 21 tries since moving from Melrose in 2014 and is thriving again after two injury-ravaged seasons.

"I finally feel like I'm in a position to kick on and keep improving my rugby," he said.

Farndale, 25, has featured five times since arriving on loan last summer.

"Jamie's skillset brings something different to our back-three and we're excited to see him kick on further at his hometown team," said head coach Richard Cockerill.

The club have not disclosed the length of either player's deal.