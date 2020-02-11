Six Nations 2020: Wales fly-half Owen Williams out of tournament with hamstring injury

Owen Williams won the most recent of his three Wales caps in 2017

Wales fly-half Owen Williams will miss the rest of the Six Nations because of a hamstring injury.

The Gloucester player, 27, sustained the injury during the warm-up before Wales' defeat in Ireland last Saturday.

Williams was meant to be on the bench in Dublin but had to withdraw before kick-off, with Jarrod Evans taking his place among the replacements.

Wales have not yet called up a replacement for Williams, who can also play at inside centre.

First-choice fly-half Dan Biggar was forced off the field during the first half of the loss to Ireland after failing a head injury assessment.

The Northampton Saints player, 30, also suffered two head injuries during last year's World Cup.

Wales are already without fly-halves Gareth Anscombe and Rhys Patchell because of long-term injuries.