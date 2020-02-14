Pro14: Ospreys v Ulster (Sat)

Owen Watkin injured his knee in Ospreys' 40-19 loss to Racing 92 on 7 December

Pro14: Ospreys v Ulster Venue: Liberty Stadium Date: Sat, 15 Feb Kick-off: 17:15 GMT

Wales and Ospreys centre Owen Watkin returns in the Pro14 against Ulster on Saturday after recovering fully from knee surgery.

Second-row Adam Beard is also named in the starting side after being released by Wales coach Wayne Pivac.

Ulster wing Louis Ludik returns from injury to start, while centre Stuart McCloskey and fly-half Billy Burns have been released from Ireland's Six Nations squad to play.

Lock Alan O'Connor leads Ulster.

Jack McGrath and Tom O'Toole, who are also part of Ireland's Six Nations squad, are named among the Ulster replacements.

Ludik has not played for Dan McFarland's side since suffering an ankle injury in their win over Connacht on 27 December.

He will play on the left wing at the Liberty Stadium, with Robert Baloucoune, who has rejoined the panel after training with the Ireland squad, on the right wing and Matt Faddes at full-back.

Marty Moore returns at tighthead, Eric O'Sullivan will start at loosehead prop and Adam McBurney is selected at hooker.

Wales trio Alun Wyn Jones, George North and Justin Tipuric are unavailable for selection for Ospreys.

Watkin will make his 50th Ospreys appearance, while Wales centre Scott Williams is still sidelined through a hamstring injury.

Despite his injury Watkin was selected in Wales' Six Nations squad, and hopes a good performance in the Pro14 could lead to game-time against France.

Nick Tompkins and George North have partnered Hadleigh Parkes in the opening Six Nations games against Italy and Ireland.

"I've not played since December so I need to try and get 60-80 minutes under my belt," said Watkin.

"Hopefully then I can put a performance on and put my hand up for selection against France."

Wing Hanno Dirksen will make his 150th Ospreys appearance, while prop Simon Gardiner, on loan from Scarlets, makes his first start for the region with Ma'afu Fia sidelined. There is no room in the Ospreys 23 for released Wales hooker Dewi Lake.

Ospreys have lost 15 out of 16 competitive games this season including nine defeats in 10 Pro14 games as they prop up Conference A.

Ulster lie second in Conference A behind leaders Leinster.

Ospreys: C Evans; Dirksen, O Watkin, K Williams, L Morgan, L Price, A Davies; N Smith, Otten, S Gardiner, A Beard, B Davies, D Lydiate (capt), O Cracknell, G Evans.

Replacements: S Parry, G Thomas, G Gajion, L Ashley, S Cross, S Venter, T Thomas-Wheeler, J Hook.

Ulster: M Faddes; R Baloucoune, L Marshall, S McCloskey, L Ludik; B Burns, D Shanahan; E O'Sullivan, A McBurney, M Moore, A O'Connor (capt), K Treadwell, M Rea, S Reidy, M Coetzee.

Replacements: J Andrew, J McGrath, T O'Toole, D O'Connor, J Murphy, J Stewart, B Johnston, C Gilroy.

Referee: Marius Mitrea (FIR)

Assistants: Nigel Owens (WRU), & Manuel Bottino (FIR)

TMO: Alan Falzone (FIR)