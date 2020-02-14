Pro14: Scarlets v Edinburgh (Sat)

Rob Evans and Aaron Shingler have not started in the 2020 Six Nations in the first two matches

Pro14: Scarlets v Edinburgh Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Sat, 15 Feb Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, Score updates on BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Wales squad flanker Aaron Shingler has been named in the Scarlets starting side to face Edinburgh while prop Rob Evans is included as a replacement.

Samoa centre Kieron Fonotia will make his first appearance since November 2019 after recovering from a calf problem.

Scotland have released WP Nel, Grant Gilchrist, Nick Haining, Luke Crosbie, Henry Pyrgos and Matt Scott.

Fijian duo Viliame Mata and Eroni Sau have also been named.

There are 10 internationals in the Edinburgh side that currently lead Conference B with Scarlets three points behind.

"We've got a few guys back from Scotland camp with it being a fallow week, so we travel south with a good bit of experience," said head coach Richard Cockerill.

"We face tricky weather conditions on Saturday however, so it's going to be a battle no matter what.

"These games are pivotal for us and it starts with Scarlets in Llanelli this Saturday. They are a quality team with plenty of internationals and they have a great home record as well, so we know how tough a test we face."

Scarlets fly-half Angus O'Brien is named at full-back while flanker Dan Davis will return from injury after being named as a replacement. Wales Under-20s hooker Dom Booth will make his debut if he comes off the bench.

Scarlets: O'Brien; Baldwin, Fonotia, S Hughes (capt), S Evans; D Jones, Hardy; P Price, T Davies, Lee, Rawlins, Lousi, A Shingler, Macleod, Cassiem.

Replacements: Booth, R Evans, W Kruger, Ratuva, D Davis, Blacker, Asquith, Conbeer.

Edinburgh: Hoyland; Sau, Bennett, Scott, D van der Merwe; J van der Walt, Pyrgos (capt); Schoeman, Cherry, WP Nel, Carmichael, Gilchrist, Haining, Crosbie, Mata.

Replacements: Willemse, Bhatti, Ceccarelli, McKenzie, Barclay, Groom, Hickey, G Taylor.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistants: Dan Jones (WRU) & Eddie Hogan O'Connell (IRFU)

TMO: Simon McDowell (IRFU).