Wilco Louw: Harlequins sign South Africa international prop ahead of next season

Wilco Louw has won 13 caps for South Africa, the most recent against Argentina last summer

Harlequins have signed South Africa international prop Wilco Louw ahead of the 2020-21 Premiership season.

The 25-year-old has played for the Stormers in Super Rugby and will join at the end of the current campaign.

Louw had a short spell with French Top14 side Toulon earlier this season, providing cover during the World Cup.

"I'm really stoked to be heading to England to play for Quins. If you ask any South African player, they all know Harlequins," he said.

"It's a big opportunity for me; Harlequins play an exciting brand of rugby with awesome coaches."

Louw made his Super Rugby debut in 2015 and has since won 13 caps for South Africa.

Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard added: "At 25 he is at a great age to grow with the squad that we are building, and has many years of elite rugby in him.

"Wilco has already earned 13 caps for South Africa and is renowned for being a destructive scrummager, highlighted in an impressive 2018 campaign where he earned a league-leading 36 penalties at the scrum in Super Rugby."