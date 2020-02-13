Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Zebre (Fri)

Leone Nakarawa starts in the second row for Glasgow on Friday evening

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Zebre Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Date: Friday, 14 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online

Flanker Matt Fagerson returns from injury as Glasgow Warriors host Zebre in the Pro14.

With eight players still with the Scotland squad, only six remain from the side that beat Sale 45-7 in their final Champions Cup group game.

Italy flanker Maxime Mbanda makes his Zebre return after last month's knee operation.

Prop Riccardo Brugnara will make his debut for the visitors on loan from Calvisano.

The 26-year-old, formerly of Leicester Tigers, has previously featured in the Pro14 for Benetton.

Only Australian full-back Junior Laloifi and Irish lock Ian Nagle retain their places from the side that defeated Cheetahs 41-13 in Zebre's last outing on 4 January.

Head coach Michael Bradley names three of the four players released from Italy's Six Nations squad - hooker Oliviero Fabiani, flanker Jimmy Tuivaiti and scrum-half Marcello Violi - on his bench.

Glasgow counterpart Dave Rennie is able to use five players released from the Scotland squad, while South African prop Oli Kebble plays at tight-head, in place of the Zander Fagerson, for the first time since joining from Stormers in 2017.

"We've got a few injuries at tight-head as well as Zander away with the national side, but Oli put up his hand and was prepared to jump across," the home head coach said.

"He's done a fair bit of scrummaging there recently and he's a big man who understands our structures. We're excited and think that he can do a job for us."

Fiji hooker Mesu Dolokoto could make his Glasgow debut from the bench.

However, Argentina prop Enrique Piertto, signed from Exeter Chiefs, and Charlie Capps, who has arrived on loan from Leicester Tigers, will have a longer wait for their first appearances.

Scrum-half Jamie Dobie is in line for a first appearance in three months, having last featured in November's 50-0 triumph over Southern Kings.

"The boys are in good shape," Rennie added. "We've played really well over the last few matches, so it's good to have them freshened up physically and mentally.

"We've got a good side going out there, including five players back from Scotland camp."

With just five wins from 10 outings, Glasgow sit fourth in Conference A, seven points off third place and 10 ahead of Zebre in sixth.

Line-ups at Scotstoun

Glasgow Warriors: Bryce, Seymour, Grigg, McDowall, Van der Merwe, P Horne, G Horne; Seiuli, Turner, Kebble, Harley, Nakarawa, Wilson, Gordon, Fagerson.

Replacements: Dolokoto, Allan, Nicol, Swinson, Fusaro, Dobie, Jackson, Steyn.

Zebre: Laloifi, Balekana, Elliott, Boni, Bruno, Biondelli, Renton: Rimepelli, Ceciliani, Bello, Nagle, Kearney, Mbandà, Tauyavuca, Giammarioli.

Replacements: Fabiani, Burgnara, Tarus, Krumov, Biagi, Violi, Lucchin, Tuivaiti.