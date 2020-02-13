Pro14: Munster v Kings (Fri)

John Hodnett was part of the Ireland Under-20s Grand Slam winning squad

Munster head coach Johann van Graan has handed a first start to back-row forward John Hodnett for Friday's Pro14 match against Southern Kings.

The 21-year-old was part of the Ireland Under-20s squad which won the Grand Slam last season.

The team contains a sprinkling of Ireland internationals as van Graan makes best use of his squad during the Six Nations tournament.

Munster lie third in Conference B, four points behind leaders Edinburgh.

Kings are bottom of the conference with just a solitary win from their 10 fixtures.

Munster: Haley; Nash, Farrell, Goggin, Daly; Hanrahan, N Cronin; J Cronin, N Scannell, Ryan; Wycherley, Holland (capt); O'Donoghue, Hodnett, Botha.

Replacements: O'Byrne, Loughman, Knox, Coombes, Cloete, McCarthy, Healy, R Scannell.

Kings: Loubser, Hollis, Sithole, Cronje, Ludik, Catrakilis, Ungerer, Ferreira, du Toit, de Klerk, Sexton, Astle, Badiyana, de Wee, Lerm.

Replacements: Van Rooyen, Vos, Prinsloo, Fortuin, Bholi, Dapula, Allderman, Winnaar.