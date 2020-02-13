Hallam Amos: Wales back set for Blues return at Connacht

Hallam Amos made his 22nd Wales appearance when they lost to New Zealand to finish fourth at the 2019 World Cup

Pro14: Connacht v Blues Venue: Sportsground, Galway Date: Sat, 15 Feb Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Report on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Versatile Wales back Hallam Amos will return from injury when Cardiff Blues face Connacht in the Pro14 on Saturday.

The 25-year-old injured ankle ligaments in training before Blues' European Challenge Cup defeat at Leicester in January.

That ruled wing or full-back Amos out of the start of the 2020 Six Nations.

"Hallam will be back playing this weekend. He'll put himself back in the frame for Wales," said Blues boss John Mulvihill.

"He's a good player and very diligent with his rehab and looks after himself so we're looking forward to seeing him."

Amos has played wing and full-back for Wales.

Blues also have Wales lock Seb Davies available for the trip to Galway.

Davies did not play in Wales' two opening games and is released along with six colleagues to their Welsh regions for Saturday's games.

For the latest Welsh rugby union news follow @BBCScrumV on Twitter.